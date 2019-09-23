‘Don’t Marry More Than One Wife, Emir Tells Poor Nigerians

The Emir of Anka in Zamfara, Attahiru Ahmed, has dished out a piece of advice for low and middle income earning Nigerian men.

According to him, it is best they steer clear off polygamy to avoid becoming poorer.

Read Also: Children From Unplanned Polygamy Become Terrorists – Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano

The Emir dished out this advice while speaking during the distribution of some women empowerment items donated by Hajia Aisha Bello-Matawalle, wife of the state governor over the weekend.

“Civil servants on a salary of N15,000 a month marry more than one wife and end up raising families they cannot cater for.

“It is this attitude that is responsible for increasing out-of-school children because the parents cannot shoulder the responsibility.

“People should marry in accordance with their earnings to ensure that their children have sound education and good moral background.”