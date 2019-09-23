‘Don’t Marry More Than One Wife, Emir Tells Poor Nigerians

The Emir of Anka in Zamfara, Attahiru Ahmed, has dished out a piece of advice for low and middle income earning Nigerian men.

According to him, it is best they steer clear off polygamy to avoid becoming poorer.

The Emir dished out this advice while speaking during the distribution of some women empowerment items donated by Hajia Aisha Bello-Matawalle, wife of the state governor over the weekend.

“Civil servants on a salary of N15,000 a month marry more than one wife and end up raising families they cannot cater for.

“It is this attitude that is responsible for increasing out-of-school children because the parents cannot shoulder the responsibility.

“People should marry in accordance with their earnings to ensure that their children have sound education and good moral background.”

