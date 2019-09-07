Don’t Travel Abroad If You Owe Workers’ Salaries: Nnamdi Kanu Tells Nigerian Governors

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has issued a fresh threat to Nigerian governors by advising them not to travel abroad if they are owing workers salaries.
Read Also: Nnamdi Kanu Not Genuine Freedom Fighter: PDP Chairman
According to the Biafra agitator who made this known while speaking during an interview with Rose Peter Graham, the anchor of ‘Rose On All Sides,’ on Ben TV, United Kingdom, he said they would not be attacked but would be ”picketed.”
His words:
“Very soon, any governor who has not paid salaries will not come abroad anymore. If you are owing salaries you’re not allowed to go abroad anymore. “You bank teachers’ salaries, you bank the salaries of pensioners, you cannot come abroad anymore.
“So this is just the beginning. We’ll not attack them. We’ll just ask them questions. It is called picketing. It’s allowed within the ambit of democratic rules. “So, if we see you, we’ll ask you what you’ve been doing with teachers’ salaries, nurses’ salaries and why you’ve not been paying people and what are you doing here? “Any governor owing workers once we catch you abroad you’ll tell us what you’ve been doing with the salaries you’re supposed to pay.
“It doesn’t matter the state you come from, but once we catch you, you must explain why you’ve not paid for six months, nine months, four months and where is the money?” On a change of strategy, to win more followers, Kanu said: “Everybody is in line with what we are doing except the criminals. Everyone is in line with what we are doing.”