Don’t Travel Abroad If You Owe Workers’ Salaries: Nnamdi Kanu Tells Nigerian Governors

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has issued a fresh threat to Nigerian governors by advising them not to travel abroad if they are owing workers salaries.

According to the Biafra agitator who made this known while speaking during an interview with Rose Peter Graham, the anchor of ‘Rose On All Sides,’ on Ben TV, United Kingdom, he said they would not be attacked but would be ”picketed.”

His words: