Drake Promises To Fly Nigerian Student To His Show For Being A Fan (Video)

International rapper, Drake has granted a Nigerian Instagram user’s wish of flying side by side with him on a plane.

The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) student, David Jagun had taken to Instagram to share a couple of videos of him rapping to some songs by the international act.

Jagun captioned one of his post,

“Controlla (By Drake)???? (Mr Drake, All I Ask For Is To Fly At Ur Side On The Plane)@champagnepapi ..”

“Don’t Disturb (By Drake)???? (Mr Drake, All I Ask For Is To Fly At Ur Side On The Plane) @champagnepapi” he wrote in another.

This soon caught the attention of the Drake, who promised to fly Jagun to his show.

The international act wrote:

“Nah @davidjagun I am flying you to a show ASAP you going 2 hard” Drake wrote.

In reaction, the Nigerian student wrote,

“God uses Drake to bless me, I’m so happy. God bless OVO sound radio (6 god)”

See the full post below: