Drake Promises To Fly Nigerian Student To His Show For Being A Fan (Video)

International rapper, Drake has granted a Nigerian Instagram user’s wish of flying side by side with him on a plane.
The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) student, David Jagun had taken to Instagram to share a couple of videos of him rapping to some songs by the international act.
Jagun captioned one of his post,
“Controlla (By Drake)???? (Mr Drake, All I Ask For Is To Fly At Ur Side On The Plane)@champagnepapi ..”
“Don’t Disturb (By Drake)???? (Mr Drake, All I Ask For Is To Fly At Ur Side On The Plane) @champagnepapi” he wrote in another.
This soon caught the attention of the Drake, who promised to fly Jagun to his show.
The international act wrote:
“Nah @davidjagun I am flying you to a show ASAP you going 2 hard” Drake wrote.
In reaction, the Nigerian student wrote,
“God uses Drake to bless me, I’m so happy. God bless OVO sound radio (6 god)”
See the full post below: