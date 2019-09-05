Drama As DJ Cuppy Breaks Down In Tears On Instagram (Video)

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola, also known as Dj Cuppy, got her fans worried after she suffered emotional breakdown on social media.

The “Gelato” singer, who had an Instagram live interactive session with her fans on Wednesday, began crying uncontrollably and abruptly ended the seession without giving an explanation.

Fans have expressed their concern and worries to know the reason for her breakdown.

Many suggest it is due to the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans while others jokingly suggested that perhaps she listened to her songs.

Watch the video below: