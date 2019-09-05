Drama As DJ Cuppy Breaks Down In Tears On Instagram (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola, also known as Dj Cuppy, got her fans worried after she suffered emotional breakdown on social media.

DJ Cuppy
Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy

The “Gelato” singer, who had an Instagram live interactive session with her fans on Wednesday, began crying uncontrollably and abruptly ended the seession without giving an explanation.

Fans have expressed their concern and worries to know the reason for her breakdown.

Read Also: Basketmouth Cancels Event He Was Billed To Attend In South Africa

Many suggest it is due to the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans while others jokingly suggested that perhaps she listened to her songs.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
DJ Cuppy
0

You may also like

‘I am keeping myself for Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian lady says

Mercy Johnson Reveals Plan To Feature Don Jazzy On Her Upcoming Single

Davido shares adorable photos of his daughters

AGN In Disarray As Emeka Ike Allegedly Makes More Trouble For Ibinabo Fiberesima

“I taught my daughter sex education,” – Iyabo Ojo Reveals

Revealed: The Lady Behind D’prince N13 Million Benz 2013 Coupe

Toke Makinwa recounts her experience at a Lagos restaurant, calls them out

Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At The 2017 MTV EMA

BABA FRYO Why I can’t forget my mum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *