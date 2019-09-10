Drama As Groom Calls Off Wedding On His Way To Church In Abuja (VIDEO)

The video of how a bride begged her husband-to-be not to call off their wedding as they headed for the church in Asokoro area of Abuja has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the bride was seen going on her knees to beg the groom passionately but he declined and said he is not interested anymore.

While it is unknown what informed the groom’s decision, people around also joined the bride in begging the adamant groom.

Watch the video: