Driver Abducts His Boss For N20m Ransom, Beheads Gang leader Over Greed

The Rivers state police command has paraded a kidnapping syndicate who abducted and collected a N20m ransom from Dr. S.M.C Maduagwu, the Chief Accountant of Plantgeria Limited, an oil firm based in Port Harcourt.

According to reports, the kidnapping was orchestrated by his driver who contacted the kidnappers. The same driver was said to have been furious after finding out that the gang leader collected N20m but declared N10m.

He was said to have orchestrated how the gang leader was also beheaded.

