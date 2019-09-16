Drug Dealers Package Drugs Inside Soup Meat (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Drugs packaged in meat inside soup
Drugs packaged inside soup meat

A new video is currently circulating on the internet showing the new method devised by drug dealers to smuggle hard drugs out of the country.

In the video, substances believed to be hard drugs were seen carefully cut out from meats inside the carefully packaged soup.

The move is a new innovation after drug officers at the airport keep busting the drug dealers every time.

Watch the video below:

