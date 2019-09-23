‘DSS Cut Off Phone Contact With My Husband’ – Sowore’s Wife Cries Out

Opeyemi, wife of detained Journalist, Omoyele Sowore, has cried out that she and her two kids have only been allowed to speak with him twice, by phone, since his arrest on August 3rd in Lagos.

Speaking with NorthJersey Record, Opeyemi said; “The calls were heavily monitored.”

”Sowore has used the word revolution to promote democratic governance, including in the protest he was organizing in August, which called for education, security, infrastructure, and fair wages, but the Nigerian government sees the term as negative,” Opeyemi Sowore said.

Speaking on the charges against her husband, Opeyemi tagged them “frivolous”, adding that this stemmed from his criticism of the Nigerian president during a TV interview as well as the transfer of $15,000 and $16,000 to a Nigerian bank to pay salaries of Sahara Reporters journalists working in Nigeria, she said. “This is basically a violation of his human rights,” Opeyemi Sowore said.

Opeyemi also revealed that her husband was on a business trip when he was arrested. She added that on the day he was arrested, she got a text message from him saying ‘I love you’. “It came out of nowhere,” Mrs Sowore said.

Not long after the text, she began to get calls from his cousin saying her husband had been detained.

She later found out it was because he helped organize what she called a peaceful protest for August 5th.