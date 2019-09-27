DSS Evading To Be Served Court Order On Sowore’s Bail

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) is said to have refused to be served the court order on Omoyele Sowore’s bail.

Inibehe Effiong, a lawyer who is a part of Sowore’s defence, said that DSS agents “chased away” the bailiff and the legal team when they visited the secret service headquarters to serve them the court order on Friday, TheCable reports.

“We went there but they chased everybody away; they were very hostile. We returned a second time and they also chased everybody away. ”

“This is just persecution; an attempt to silence the man (Sowore). As far as we are concerned, it is an attack on the rule of law,” he said.

“They have continued to show open disregard for the court. We had to go with the bailiff of the court since they are claiming that they are not aware of the office. But everybody was chased away.”

DSS had been ordered by a federal high court in Abuja to release Sowore who has spent almost 2 months in detention.

However, the DSS has not obeyed the court and Sowore has remained in detention since.