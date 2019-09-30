DSS Operatives Manhandle Sowore; Whisk Him Back To Custody (Video)

by Valerie Oke

 

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Operatives of the Department of State Security(DSS) were on Monday filmed manhandling Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow movement, shortly after court ruling.

A federal high court in Abuja on Monday ruled that Sowore and a co-defendant Bakare be remanded in the custody of the DSS, shortly after the duo pleaded not guilty to charges of felony and terrorism preferred against them by the federal government.

Read Also: Sowore Appears In Court Over Treason, Terrorism

Just has the SaharaReporters publisher made to address the press, he was whisked away aggressively by DSS operatives.

See video

0

