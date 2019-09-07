Ebonyi Varsity Student Embarks On 41-Day Fasting And Prayer

One Ikechukwu Oke, a student of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, has been hospitalized after he fasted and prayed for 41 days and nights in his room at British lodge.

Reports have it that the said young man decided to embark on fasting due to the many family challenges and worldly afflictions he is passing through.

His story has since gotten many talking on social media with some supporting his decision while others see this as a form of mental slavery.

