EFCC Nabs 13 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Enugu

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu has arrested 13 internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Frank Ikechukwu, Bright Alozie, Aloysious Ani, Ikenna Kingsley, Prince Ofoeze, David Ugonna, Prinewill Onyia, Chibuike Ebulue, Charles Chinedu, Christopher Patrick, Emeka Joel, Valentino Simon and Joseph Ani.

According to a statement by the agency, “the raid was a fallout of intelligence report relating to their flamboyant lifestyle and internet/cyber-related activities which were said to have been used to defraud unsuspecting member of the public, including foreigners of their hard-earned monies.

“Some of the items recovered when their residences were searched with duly signed warrants include several mobile phones, laptop computers, several identification and ATM cards, Honda Accord Salon car, three Lexus ES350 cars, a Mercedez Benz C300 and other incriminating documents which are all being analysed.

“They will be charged to court soon.”