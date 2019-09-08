EFCC Official Allegedly Commits Suicide In Edo

by Valerie Oke
Breaking!!! EFCC arrests ex governor, Okorocha and wife
File photo of EFCC operative

Williams Oyibogare, an Official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) in Benin, has reportedly committed suicide at his residence.

Accounting to reports, the deceased was found dead with two bottles of sniper beside him.

Read Also: N20m Property Scam: Lawyer Lied About, We Never Apologised — EFCC

Commenting on the sad incidence, the EFCC spokesman for Edo state, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the incidence and added that the state police command has commenced an investigation to ascertain if there is another twist to his death.

“It is true that one of our operatives died. The police have begun an investigation into the matter and we hope to hear from them soon. That is all we can say for now.”

