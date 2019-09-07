Ekweremadu’s Attack Is Family Matter That Would Be Settled In Igbo Way: Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has described the attack on Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany, as a family matter within the Igbo people that would be settled in a family way.

Kanu made this known while fielding questions during an interview with Rose Peter Graham, the anchor of ‘Rose On All Sides,’ on Ben TV, United Kingdom.

Ike Ekweremadu was attacked at a function in Germany where he had gone to witness the second edition of the Igbo new yam festival.