Ekweremadu’s Attack Is Family Matter That Would Be Settled In Igbo Way: Nnamdi Kanu

by Valerie Oke
IPOB Leader, Kanu
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has described the attack on Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany, as a family matter within the Igbo people that would be settled in a family way.

Kanu made this known while fielding questions during an interview with Rose Peter Graham, the anchor of ‘Rose On All Sides,’ on Ben TV, United Kingdom.

Read Also: Nnamdi Kanu Is The Most Courageous And Powerful Southern Leader In Nigeria: Fani Kayode

Ike Ekweremadu was attacked at a function in Germany where he had gone to witness the second edition of the Igbo new yam festival.

