El-Rufai: ‘Be Careful Of What You Tweet About Kaduna, I’m Watching’

by Olayemi Oladotun

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has issued a stern warning to Nigerians to be careful of what they post on Twitter about his state.

Kaduna State Governor El-rufai

El-Rufai gave the warning on Tuesday, in Abuja, at the launching of the book “Digital Wealth,” by Japheth J. Omojuwa, a Nigerian blogger.

The governor who said he was watching what people tweet about his government personally, revealed that there were existing laws to deal with any erring individual.

“If you want to tweet anything about Kaduna be very careful because I am watching and …we have a very very strong law to get you”, he said

Bashir Ahmad, one of the media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed this statement in a tweet.

See tweet below:

