El -Rufai: Mugabe Started Very Well But Ended Tragically

Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai has reacted to the passing of former Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe.

According to the Kaduna state governor, Mugabe started very well but stayed too long and ended tragically. He described the late leader as an African hero that honestly meant well.

Taking to Twitter on Friday shortly after the news was broken, El-Rufai said Mugabe’s life should serve as a lesson for all in public leadership roles.

His words: May Robert Mugabe’s soul Rest in Peace. He started very well, stayed too long and ended tragically. An African hero all the same and a leader that honestly meant well. His life is a lesson for all in public leadership roles – groom successors and leaves when the ovation is still loud!

He tweeted:

— Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) September 6, 2019