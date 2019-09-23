Emmy Award: Audience Laugh At Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner During Award Presentation

by Michael
Kim and Kendall At the Emmys
Kim Kardashian (Left) and Kendall Jenner (Right) at The Emmys 2019

Do you watch ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians? A reality TV show that explores the ins and outs of the Kardashians.

While many fans believe that the show, although being a reality TV show, is scripted, the Kardashians are always trying to defend that the show isn’t.

READ ALSO – Kim Kardashian’s One-Year-Old Daughter Plays With Live Snake (Video)

At the Emmys on Sunday, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were both called up the stage to present an award for ‘Outstanding Competition Series’.

After their short speech, the crowd burst into laughter.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Emmys 2019, Kendall Jenner, kim kardashian
0

You may also like

Watch Floyd Mayweather’s Interview After His Triumph Over Manny Pacquiao

Oritsefemi and Nabila

Oritsefemi, Wife Share Photos From Baecation In Italy

‘Is Pastor Adeboye God?’ – Daddy Freeze replies Apostle Suleiman

Photos from Falz just concluded 4days UK Tour Starring Funke Akindele, Maleek Berry

Check out Seyi Shay’s New Look

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Eulogizes Her Late Mother In The Most Emotional Way

Paul Okoye Puts His Son, Andre in The Music Line

Buzzing Today: BBNaija; Tobi, Alex and Nina make it to finals, others up for eviction

TOUCHING: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Sends Message To Son On His Birthday (+PHOTO)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *