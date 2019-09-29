‘EMoneyofGhana’ Promises To Give Tacha N20M (Video)

by Michael
Emoney of Ghana
Emoneyofghana

Emoney of Ghana has promised to give Tacha 20 Million Naira by Monday the 30th of September 2019.

He said he is doing this because Tacha’s disqualification caused his own daughter to weep.

Many other celebrities have also promised to help Tacha financially, and in several other ways.

The Big Brother Naija Housemate was disqualified following an argument that got out of hand with fellow housemate, Mercy.

He wrote: “If you have a link to Tacha and her crew…please tag her until she sees this to get her N20million by Monday being 30th sept 2019….Let’s help Tacha grow! #TeamTacha”

