Eniola Badmus Celebrates 36th Birthday, Rocks Cleavage-Baring Camouflage

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is set to shatter as she flaunts her massive cleavage in a revealing dress.

Eniola Badmus
Actress, Eniola Badmus

The actress who turned 36 years old today slayed in an Army camouflage, flaunting her cleavages.

Also Read: Eniola Badmus Gives Tiwa Savage Doggy Style In Viral Photos

The actress has been popping out pictures on her Instagram page since the beginning of the week in anticipation of her birthday today.

She appreciated God for daring her life and for ambassador deals with brands she signed over the course of the year.

See picture below:

Tags from the story
Eniola Badmus., nollywood
0

You may also like

FG Insists On Witness Protection In Dasuki Trial

Five Students confirmed dead in Kaduna boat mishap

Russia 2018: Super Eagles grouped along side old foes

Chelsea crowned 2016/17 Premier league Champions

Donald Trump send another message to African leaders after shithole comment

A must read for fathers and potential fathers

Shocking !!! Woman exchanges her 6 months baby for half bag of rice

Charly boy set to lead protest against President Buhari

‘Fake Army General’ Arrested In Niger State By NSCDC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *