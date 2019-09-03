“Enough Is Enough” – FG Break Silence On Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Federal government of Nigeria has condemned the latest trend of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa.

Nigeria
Flags of Nigeria and South Africa

Recall that it was earlier reported that properties including cars which belong to Nigerians in the country, was set on fire by South Africans, while South Africans also looted shops belonging to Nigerians.

This recent xenophobic attacks on lives and properties of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa have led to widespread criticisms of South Africa as a nation.

The Federal government, in its reaction, stated that the attacks are unacceptable and that President Buhari will meet with the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, in October over the rising attacks.

