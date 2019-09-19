Entertainers Are Serious People, I Have 35 Staff And I Don’t Owe Salary: Don Jazzy

Nigerian singer and label boss Don Jazzy has taken to social media to make it known that he has never owed his Mavin staff salary in the seven years of running the operation.

According to the MAVIN boss;

“No be say na mouth. I keep hearing entertainers are not serious blah blah blah. I can proudly say I have over 35 staffs and for 7 years of MAVIN. I never owe salary. Not all your serious companies can say that sha.”

Jazzy as he is sometimes called launched Mavin after he left Mo’ Hits Records in 2012. Hre has since gone on to sign several acts to the label to include Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, amongst others.