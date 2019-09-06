Epic Throwback Photo Of BBNaija Housemate Frodd Dressed As Woman

An epic throwback photo of Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd dressed as a woman during his university days has got people talking.

Information Nigeria recalls a Facebook user, Sizwe Ngema had caused a stir online after he raised alarm over the sexuality of the BBNaija housemate.

The web user had shared implicating photos of the Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, claiming that he used to be gay before the show.

However, at the beginning of the season, the soft-spoken Investment Adviser and Sales Executive made his feelings and intentions known to Esther, but she turned him down on several occasions which made him break down in tears.

The pair soon shared their first kiss on the reality show before Esther got evicted.

See the photo below: