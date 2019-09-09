Evacuate Nigerians Willing To Return, Give Them Reasonable Support: Shehu Sani Tells FG

by Valerie Oke
Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Former senator, Shehu Sani has urged the federal government to make adequate arrangements to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa willing to return home.

Sani, who represented Kaduna central in the 8th Senate made this known in a tweet on Sunday, in reaction to reports that South Africans have embarked on a massive protest, urging all foreigners to leave their country.

In his reaction, Sani said government must also give reasonable support to the returnees but must not link them up with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s N10,000 tradermoni scheme.

Read Also: 5000 Jobs Lost Due To Anti-Xenophobia Protests In Lagos: Governor Sanwo-Olu

His words: The FG should make adequate arrangements and give reasonable support to Nigerians who decided to return home and begin a new life..and abeg don’t even think of linking them up with VP’s tradermoni 10k..biko!

Tags from the story
Shehu Sani, TraderMoni, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Follow Buhari’s Example, Declare Your Assets Publicly, CACOL Tells Saraki, Dogara

PDP Crisis: I Wasn’t Chased Out Of Office By Angry Youths – Oladipo

Osun Rerun: what happened in Osun wasn’t an election but daylight robbery – Ben Bruce

President Buhari waving from aircraft door

Buhari departs for Saudi Arabia after inauguration

Nigeria Can Never Have A Leader Like Awolowo, Says Kalu

KCee and e-Money visit Imo state governor-elect, Ihedioha

I could never have called Dino Melaye a clown – Saraki

Buhari Resumes Work After Six-Day Vacation

Osun Guber: FG Trying To Cripple My Administration – Aregbesola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *