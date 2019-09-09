Evacuate Nigerians Willing To Return, Give Them Reasonable Support: Shehu Sani Tells FG

Former senator, Shehu Sani has urged the federal government to make adequate arrangements to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa willing to return home.

Sani, who represented Kaduna central in the 8th Senate made this known in a tweet on Sunday, in reaction to reports that South Africans have embarked on a massive protest, urging all foreigners to leave their country.

In his reaction, Sani said government must also give reasonable support to the returnees but must not link them up with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s N10,000 tradermoni scheme.

His words: The FG should make adequate arrangements and give reasonable support to Nigerians who decided to return home and begin a new life..and abeg don’t even think of linking them up with VP’s tradermoni 10k..biko!