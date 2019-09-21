Every Concert I Do From Now On Is Going To Be A Celebration Of Life – Dbanj

by Temitope Alabi
Dbanj
Dbanj

Multi-award winning singer Dbanj, who is rumoured to have welcomed a new baby with his wife, has taken to social media to share his stance on life.

The singer, in his social media post, said he will keep celebrating life henceforth.

Read Also: DBanj Welcomes New Baby With Wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow

He wrote; ‘so grateful and speechless right Now -, every show, appearance or concert I do from now on, is going to be a Celebration of life’.

Dbanj and his wife, Lineo lost their son, Daniel JR, in 2018.

The baby reportedly drowned in a swimming pool.

