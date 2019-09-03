Every Recharge Made On Mtn Or Subscription Paid On Dstv Elongates South Africa’s Arrogance – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide says every recharge made on MTN or subscription paid on DSTV elongates South Africa’s arrogance.

This is was a reaction to the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, adding that patronising South African businesses in Nigeria strengthen the killers of compatriots.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari says he has sent a special envoy to South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa to convey the country’s concern over the killings of its people over there.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Omokri said: I call on Nigerians with an @MTNNG SIM to SWITCH. Each RECHARGE you make STRENGTHENS the killer of our brothers and sisters. If you have @DStv, SWITCH. Your SUBSCRIPTION ELONGATES SA’s arrogance. Avoid @Shoprite_NG. You shop WRONG if you shop there!