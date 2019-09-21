Everything I Do Now Is A Celebration Of Life: D’banj

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran Nigerian singer, D’banj took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude and appreciation for life.

Dbanj
Dbanj

This gratitude is coming a few days after news broke out on social media that the singer and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed a son.

Also Read: DBanj Welcomes New Baby With Wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow

While he’s yet to officially announce the birth of his son, the singer took to Instagram to write, ‘so grateful and speechless right Now – In fact, every show, appearance or concert I do from now on, is going to be a Celebration of life’.

0

