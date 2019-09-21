Everything I Do Now Is A Celebration Of Life: D’banj

Veteran Nigerian singer, D’banj took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude and appreciation for life.

This gratitude is coming a few days after news broke out on social media that the singer and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed a son.

While he’s yet to officially announce the birth of his son, the singer took to Instagram to write, ‘so grateful and speechless right Now – In fact, every show, appearance or concert I do from now on, is going to be a Celebration of life’.