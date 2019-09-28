“Everything Na Audio” – Paul Okoye Takes A Swipe At Peter Okoye (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare has reacted to the disqualification of Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha on Friday.

Paul Okoye and Tacha
Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha

The singer made a comment and many people have assumed it was targeted at his estranged twin brother, Peter Okoye, who made a ptomise to give the disqualified BBNaija housemate ₦60 million in cash if she fails to win the reality TV show.

Things took a new turn when Peter Okoye denied his promise to give Tacha the prize money.

In reaction to this, Paul Okoye was found in AY Makun’s comment section.

See his comment below:

His comment

