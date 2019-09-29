Evicted BBNaija Housemate Jeff, Shares Photos Of Himself Doing Community Service In Benue

BBNaija housemate Jeff
Evicted BBNaija Housemate Jeff

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Jeff Nweke has teamed up with Benue hotels and resort to clean up the Benue bridge.

Jeff was a housemate from the current BBNaija pepper dem edition, he was also among the earliest to be evicted from the house.

Jeff was also the first housemate to be Head of House after being nominated by his fellow housemates.

In a recent update, he shared photos of himself doing what seemed like community service around the Benue bridge.

See The Photos Here:

