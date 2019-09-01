Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Kim Spotted With Dino Melaye (PHOTO)

by Valerie Oke
Dino Melaye and Km
Dino Melaye and Kim

A new photo has surfaced online wherein the member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, was spotted with 2019 evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Kim Oprah.

Dino Melaye shared the photo of the duo with the simple caption: ”Kim.”’

The federal lawmaker is said to have hosted other evicted housemates to a palatable lunch on Saturday, August 31st.

Read Also: Video: Dino Melaye Gets Angry About The Situation Of The Country, Calls On Senate Leadership To Meet With Buhari Before They Get Stoned

Melaye is in the running for the Kogi state gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming election.

