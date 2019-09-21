Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C Celebrates 2.1 Million Followers On Instagram

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C is currently in a celebrating mood after her fans base on Instagram grew to 2.1 million.

As a way of celebrating the amazing feat, the reality TV star has taken to her Instagram page to show off her amazing Zanku skills while thanking her teeming fans for following her.

She recently launched her own sportswear clothing line which she named ”Cegar.

Also, she is a brand ambassador of so many brands such as Saphire scent, Amstel Malta and the likes.

Watch the video below

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2qmWoaFZBM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link