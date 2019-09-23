Ex-BBNaija Housemate Sir Dee Having Difficulty Picking Girlfriend From Her Twin

Ex-BBNaija housemate Sir Dee who left the big brother house a few weeks ago has had some moments of fun afterward.

From one media tour to signing as an ambassador for Bet9ja, to the evicted housemates party in Warri, Sir Dee seems to be having a great time of his life.

After spending time in Big Brother Naija show, Sir Dee was asked to pick his real girlfriend from her twin and he was literally struggling.

The evicted housemate was having difficulties choosing who his actual girlfriend is.

Watch The Video Here: