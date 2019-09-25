Ex-BBNaija Housemate Sir Dee, Teni Makes Appearance In Upcoming Movie, ‘Dear Affy’

Former Big Brother Housemate Sir Dee and Superstar Singer Teni are in for their first movie appearance in the upcoming 2020 movie ‘Dear Affy’.

The movie, ‘Dear Affy’ tells the fascinating story of an organized female art enthusiast about to marry the man of her dreams, but life suddenly sets in and her well-laid plans get shattered when she got pregnant without knowing who the father of the unborn child is.

She embarks on a challenging mission to locate who the father of the unborn baby is since she and her fiance have chosen celibacy while courting.

The Movie will also star top Nollywood geniuses as well as first-time comers like Sir Dee and Teni Apata.