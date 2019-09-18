Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Flaunts Her Baby Girl On Social Media (Photos)

by Michael
Ex-BBNaija Housemate Tboss has finally shared pictures of her daughter on social media.

Recall that there were rumours surrounding who the Baby Daddy is, as many were made to believe that it was Senator Dino Melaye, who, in turn, dismissed the claims.

READ ALSO – [Photos]: Tboss Shares Throwback Photos Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Here’s The Beautiful Caption:

Flesh of my Flesh. Blood of my Blood.
I will forever hold your heart even more tenderly than I would hold mine.
I Love you -Always & Forever & a Day more💖💖💖
#Masterpiece
#DivineCompensation
#Unapologetic
#Noregrets
#Journeytoforever
#SoInLove
#Purebliss
#Gratefulheart💖
#TheBestGiftEVER
#TheBestDecisionOfMyLife
#MyGreatestAchievement
#BlessedBeyondWord
#GlowIngFromWithin
#Thanksforthelove
#TheLordtrulymakesAllthingsbeautifulinhisowntime
@atilary @axelleavery @simplysorrentino Thank you so much y’all 🙏🏽😊God Bless you…

See The Picture Here:

0

