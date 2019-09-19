Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Hints At Daughter’s Name

Former reality TV star and new om T-Boss has again shared a hint about her daughter’s name.

Tboss who has also been releasing photos from her maternity shoot recently decided to share the first photo of her child.

Taking to her IG page again a few hours ago, the former Big Brother Naija housemate shared a photo from her maternity shoot which saw her rocking a fishnet on her bump and a name.

“#Rumi,” she wrote.

Many believe she may have named her child after Beyonce’s second daughter, Rumi.