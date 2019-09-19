Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Hints At Daughter’s Name

Former reality TV star and new om T-Boss has again shared a hint about her daughter’s name.
Tboss who has also been releasing photos from her maternity shoot recently decided to share the first photo of her child.
Read Also: Tboss Shares First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby Girl
Taking to her IG page again a few hours ago, the former Big Brother Naija housemate shared a photo from her maternity shoot which saw her rocking a fishnet on her bump and a name.
“#Rumi,” she wrote.
Many believe she may have named her child after Beyonce’s second daughter, Rumi.