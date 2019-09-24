Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tobi Bakare Sparks Dating Rumors With Ghanian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

by Michael
Tobi Bakare and Yvonne Nelson
Ex-BBNaija Housemate Tobi Bakare

A few days ago, former Big Brother Naija Double Wahala Housemate, Tobi Bakre, shared a cute romantic photo of himself and Nollywood actress, Yvonne Nelson and captioned it with a ‘Love-struck smiley’.

The post has since sparked dating rumours between the two stars.

Hours later, Yvonne Nelson took to her Instagram page to share another cute photo of herself with Tobi, where she held his cheek adorably.

Reacting to speculations going round on social media, Tobi Bakare took to his Instagram page to share a video, confirming the actress as his sweetheart.

He further revealed that he would do anything for her because she had his back all through the trip.

