Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Venita Flaunts Her Figure In New Photo

by Temitope Alabi
2019 Big Brother Nigeria contestant, Venita Akpofure has caused a minor stir online with her latest photo on IG.

The sexy model and former vixen donned a black bodysuit and posed seductively for the image she captioned;

Gbas Gbos
Photography

She had on braids for the shoot and wore hoop earrings and native ankle bracelet while showing off her tattoos beautifully sitting on her hips.

Venita, however, made news a few months ago after it emerged that her marriage had ended due to an alleged case of domestic violence.

