Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Venita Resumes Acting Role In TV Show, ‘My Flatmates’

by Michael
Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Venita has gone back to what she knows best, her role as an actress in Nigerian movie industry.

The former housemate, who was among the last twelve at the house before she was evicted, will be resuming a role in the TV Drama Series ‘My Flatmates’.

The actress took to her Instagram page to express her excitement for the role and what it means to her to be back on set.

