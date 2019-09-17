Ex-BBNaija Housmate Tobi Bakare Joins ‘Jenifa’s Dairy’ – Funke Akinlade

Funke Akindele moments ago just dropped an announcement that has sparked joy on all her fans worldwide as she took to her Instagram page moments ago to announce that Tobi Bakre of BBNaija 2018 is a new cast on her popular TV Series Jenifas Dairy.

In sharing this amazing bundle of joy news on Instagram, she said:

Say hello to George!!! #jenifasdiary cc: @tobibakre, celebrities like Yemi Alade already took to the comment section to express her joy calling Funke Akindele a force to be reckoned with. in her word she said:

‘Mama of life, my friends in America were talking about Lyta as a character in your series, saying that’s how they got to know about his music! You are such a force! @funkejenifaakindele.’

Tobi Bakre himself reacted to the comment of Yemi Alade by saying:

This one is loud gan!!!!