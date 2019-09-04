Ex-Lawmaker Weeps, Begs APC For Forgiveness 3 Weeks After Defecting To PDP

by Valerie Oke
Alhaji Manir Gidanjaja
Alhaji Manir Gidanjaja

Alhaji Manir Gidanjaja, a former lawmaker in Zamfara state, who defected from the All Progressive Congress(APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has returned back to APC barely three weeks after his initial defection.

Making the declaration amid tears during APC stakeholders meeting which held at the residence of the former governor, Abdulaziz Yari in Talata-Mafara, Gidanjaja called on the leaders of the APC to forgive him for all his wrongdoings.

His words:

Read Also: Akwa Ibom Lawmaker Allegedly Molests, Strips Woman Naked On The Street

“I am happy to be here today to clear myself from some circumstances I found myself. I want to tell the entire people of Zamfara State and Nigeria that I have returned from PDP to the APC. I returned to APC because my political supporters are not willing to join PDP. I want to use this opportunity to apologize to our APC leader in the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman and entire APC members in this state over what happened.” Gidanjaja said.

“I am seeking your forgiveness over what happened. I am sure those very close to me are aware of the circumstances I found myself which led to my defection to PDP. I joined PDP last month due to some reasons beyond my control and since my defection, I have not been recognized, I have not seen good political leadership in PDP.”

More photos below:

Tags from the story
Abdulaziz Yari, Alhaji Manir Gidanjaja, APC, pdp
0

You may also like

Bailout For States: Buhari Has Demonstrated That He’s Father Of All – APC

Dino Melaye

Breaking! Senator Melaye Joins Kogi Governorship Race

Just In: Former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, Banned From Holding Public Office In Nigeria

One down, more to go – Presidency reacts to Onnoghen’s conviction

Tinubu

APC Will Win Bayelsa, Kogi Polls — Tinubu

Ethiopian Plane Crash: Atiku Drops Lovely Message For Late Pius Adesanmi’s Family

Court Upholds Andy Uba’s Nomination As PDP Candidate For Anambra Governorship Elections

National Confab: Igbo Leaders Reply Okunrounmu Over Nwabueze Attack

Impeachment Threat Against Buhari “Huge Joke Taken Too Far” – APC

We Borrowed $75m From World Bank Because PDP Looted The Treasury, Says Oshiomhole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *