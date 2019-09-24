Ex-Minister, Ezekwesili Reacts To Sowore’s Bail

by Verity
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

A former minister of education and presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili has appreciated the Federal High Court in Abuja for not yielding to the presidency over Omoyele Sowore’s detention.

After 52 days in the custody of the Department of State Services(DSS), the court, on Tuesday, granted Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement bail.

As part of the bail condition for Sowore, the court ordered the SaharaReporters publisher to deposit his passport 48 hours after release, adding that Sowore must be made available in court by his lawyer, Femi Falana(SAN).

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the former minister said: Many thanks to @YeleSowore ‘s legal team led by our dear Femi Falana— SAN for the successful outing today.

Great that the Judge ignored the Presidency and granted Bail to the convener of #RevolutionNow.

#AsoRock @NigeriaGov of @NGRPresident @MBuhari better comply swiftly.

