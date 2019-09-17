Ex- NAFDAC DG, Paul Orhii Escapes Abduction In Benue

by Temitope Alabi
The former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Paul Orhii, narrowly escaped being kidnapped in Benue State on Monday.

The incident reportedly happened in his Makurdi, Benue State, home. Orhii and according to Paul via his Facebook page, the bandits snuck into his home at about 1:00am.

He said, “early this morning at precisely 1:05 am some four bad boys armed with pistols and machetes sneaked into my Makurdi residence and went straight to the security post in an attempt to disarm my security personnel.

“During the ensuing struggle, the gallant Police officers started shooting, which caused the intruders to run for their safety, leaving behind two machetes and a pistol cartridge loaded to the max with six bullets and also 3 pairs of foot wears.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that one of my security guards may have been involved as their inside man. He and all the items recovered have been handed over to the SARS in Makurdi to assist them in their investigation.

“I thank God for protection and also would like to advise that people should thoroughly check the backgrounds of their domestic staff and also watch them, including even some family members very closely for any unusual behavior”.

