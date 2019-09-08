Ezekwesili Questions Lai Mohammed’s Plea Over Buhari’s Missing Certificate

Obaigeli Ezekwesili, former Nigeria’s Minister of Education, has reacted to Lai Mohammed’s plea for Nigerians to forgive President Buhari for misplacing his WAEC certificate.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Friday, the Information Minister appealed to Nigerians to pardon President Muhammadu Buhari for not losing his WAEC certificate which is the minimum academic requirement for the office of the president.

Reacting, Ezekwesili took to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to acknowledge the video clip with the words;

“I watched a video clip of @channelstv interview of the Minister of Information, asking Nigerians to forgive the @NGRPresident @MBuhari for losing his school certificate. Not sure what that’s about. Can someone please explain what the request for forgiveness is meant to achieve?”

