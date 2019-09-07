Ezekwesili Reveals Why FG Is After Her For Attending World Economic Forum

by Temitope Alabi

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, who was recently at the World Economic Forum, WEF, in South Africa has taken to social media to share her thoughts on why the FG is after her for attending.According to Ezekwesili, this is part of a cheap and frustrating strategy designed to bully, slander, denigrate her at every opportunity.

“You’d be naive to think that the mob action the Nigeria Government planned, incited and orchestrated against me was “because she went to WEF when the country boycotted it”. No. Just part of a cheap & frustrated strategy designed to bully, slander, denigrate me at every opportunity.  

“A Nigeria Government that had several of its high ranking and low ranking officials in South Africa when I arrived for WEF on Wednesday mischievously rolls out the drumbeats of attacks against me, a private citizen for “ignoring the boycott of WEF. Their dishonesty is incurable.

