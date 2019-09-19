Face, Details Of Port Harcourt Alleged Serial Killer Revealed (Photo)

by Amaka

The picture and details of the Port Harcourt alleged serial killer has been published on the police wanted list in Port Harcourt.

Alleged serial killer, Gracious David West
Information Nigeria recalls video footage capturing the moment the man was seen leaving a hotel after committing the evil act on another lady was released online.

The name of the alleged serial killer is Gracious David West.

According to reports, the serial killer has been on a killing spree since July 2019, luring women to indescribable hotels in Port Harcourt and in Owerri, the Imo State capital, probably to sleep with them before drugging them and then strangling and tieing them with white cloths.

The suspect was apprehended by the Rivers state police command on Thursday during his attempt in strangling a young lady at a hotel in Mile 4 area of Port Harcourt.

See more photos below:

