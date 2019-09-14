‘Failed Marriage Means Both Of You Do Not Want To Work On Your Marriage’ – Blossom Chukwujekwu

by Temitope Alabi
Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi
Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his estranged wife Maureen Esisi, have been in the news for a while now following the end of their marriage.

Now a video of Blossom has surfaced online and it showed the actor speaking on marriage and divorce.

In the interview with Broadway TV, the stated that a great marriage depends solely on the man adding that Divorce is not the best option in marriage.

“First of all what is a failed marriage? A marriage fails only because both of you don’t want to work at it. It is basically first taking responsibility and the responsibility, first of all, rests solely on the man. I for one know that God doesn’t like divorce, so divorce is out of the question. Now before the both of you got into it, you made a vow…”

Watch the video below

Tags from the story
Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi
