‘Failed Marriage Means Both Of You Do Not Want To Work On Your Marriage’ – Blossom Chukwujekwu

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his estranged wife Maureen Esisi, have been in the news for a while now following the end of their marriage.

Now a video of Blossom has surfaced online and it showed the actor speaking on marriage and divorce.

In the interview with Broadway TV, the stated that a great marriage depends solely on the man adding that Divorce is not the best option in marriage.

“First of all what is a failed marriage? A marriage fails only because both of you don’t want to work at it. It is basically first taking responsibility and the responsibility, first of all, rests solely on the man. I for one know that God doesn’t like divorce, so divorce is out of the question. Now before the both of you got into it, you made a vow…”

Watch the video below