Falz Knocks FG For Refusing To Release Sowore

Popular singer, Falz real name Folarin Falana, says that the government has shown a disgraceful level of disregard for democracy and the Rule of Law for continuing to detain Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters.
He made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, 30th September.
What he wrote below:
This government has shown a disgraceful level of disregard for democracy and the Rule of Law. The Court has ordered that Sowore be released but our government of the day has refused to obey the court. This man has been detained for over 50 days, obviously without any conviction. Despicable behaviour. Very very shameful. #FreeSoworeNow