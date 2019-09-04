Family Of 7 Found Dead In Lagos

by Temitope Alabi

Family Of 6 Found Dead In The Oshodi

A family of seven with their pregnant guest have been found dead in their home at the Oshodi area of Lagos state.

Reports have it that a man, his wife, their four children, and a pregnant guest, were all found dead on Wednesday morning.

7 Persons die of food poison in Zamfara State

A resident who spoke with The Nation said;

“There is problem in Oshodi now. People are afraid as a family of seven and their pregnant guest were all found dead in their room. It happened at 19, Olowora Street, Mafoluku. People are suspecting food poisoning.”

The bodies of the deceased have been evacuated.

