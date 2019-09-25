Fani Kayode Hails Court Ruling Ordering Release Of Omoyele Sowore

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed the ruling of the Federal High Court ordering the release of Omoyele Sowore.

Fani kayode
Fani Kayode

The former minister expressed that when the judiciary is not impartial and independent, then the country does not have a judiciary.

Also Read: If You Think Southerner Will Be President In 2023, You Are A Fool: Fani Kayode

He praised the court for ordering the release of Sowore while he raised doubts on the capacity of the Department of State Security (DSS) to follow the court order.

See his tweet:

Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

NSCDC confirms the death of Commandant in Nasarawa State

Northern Governors Kick Against State-owned Police

US pastor blasts those who criticized him for sharing a photo of himself resting on a woman’s chest

10,000 refugees will be relocated from Libya in 2018

The Director Defence Information (DDI),Major-Gen. John Eneche believes Boko haram leader will be captured soon

Coup: Nigerian Army begins investigation on Soldiers

IGP orders the commencement of stop and search in Nigeria

India: Student ‘Defiled’ on Delhi Bus

Tinubu calls Obasanjo a busy body, tells him to mind his business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *