Fani Kayode Hails Court Ruling Ordering Release Of Omoyele Sowore

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed the ruling of the Federal High Court ordering the release of Omoyele Sowore.

The former minister expressed that when the judiciary is not impartial and independent, then the country does not have a judiciary.

Also Read: If You Think Southerner Will Be President In 2023, You Are A Fool: Fani Kayode

He praised the court for ordering the release of Sowore while he raised doubts on the capacity of the Department of State Security (DSS) to follow the court order.

See his tweet: