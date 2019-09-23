Fani-Kayode Tells Prince Harry, Meghan To Advice South Africans Against Killing Nigerians

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has urged British Prince, Harry and wife, Meghan Markle to advice South Africans to desist from xenophobic attacks against Nigerians

Fani-Kayode said this in a tweet, following the duo’s visit to former apartheid country.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The former minister also took the time to blast South Africans, describing them as a nation that has lost all sense of decency.

See his tweet below:

 

