Fani-Kayode Tells Prince Harry, Meghan To Advice South Africans Against Killing Nigerians

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has urged British Prince, Harry and wife, Meghan Markle to advice South Africans to desist from xenophobic attacks against Nigerians
Fani-Kayode said this in a tweet, following the duo’s visit to former apartheid country.
The former minister also took the time to blast South Africans, describing them as a nation that has lost all sense of decency.
Whilst Harry and Meghan are in South Africa they would do well to tell their hosts to stop killing Nigerians and other Africans.The South Africans are a vicious, xenophobic, racist and violent people who have lost all sense of decency and who enjoy slaughtering fellow Africans.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 23, 2019