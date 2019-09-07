Fans Blast Teddy A For Wearing Airpods On His Wedding Day

From being just housemates in the last episode of the Big Brother Nigeria show in 2018, and falling in love on national TV, Bam Bam and Teddy A are a step away from signing forever.

The duo had their introduction ceremony on Saturday just a few weeks after news of their engagement broke out.

For Bamteddy fans, it’s being a happy Saturday, seeing a relationship that most people thought wouldn’t last after the ‘Double Wahala’ show about to end in marriage.

However, some critics have taken to Twitter to bash the groom for wearing airpods at his wedding saying it’s tacky and trash.

See some reactions

These AirPods are really crack because I don’t see what you’re doing with them at your wedding? https://t.co/sTa1pBpS7J — Tolúlọpẹ́ (@tolusaba) September 7, 2019

lmao what could be so important on your phone that you need AirPods at your wedding? https://t.co/EMAa5phfS7 — Tobi (@TheTobiSmith) September 7, 2019

AirPods are not a fashion statement.

Would you attend your wedding with earphones, or headphones on?

No.

So why in the hell are you getting married with AirPods on? — Tolúlọpẹ́ (@tolusaba) September 7, 2019