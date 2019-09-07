Fans Blast Teddy A For Wearing Airpods On His Wedding Day

by Valerie Oke
Bambam and Teddy A
Bambam and Teddy A

From being just housemates in the last episode of the Big Brother Nigeria show in 2018, and falling in love on national TV, Bam Bam and Teddy A are a step away from signing forever.

The duo had their introduction ceremony on Saturday just a few weeks after news of their engagement broke out.

For Bamteddy fans, it’s being a happy Saturday, seeing a relationship that most people thought wouldn’t last after the ‘Double Wahala’ show about to end in marriage.

However, some critics have taken to Twitter to bash the groom for wearing airpods at his wedding saying it’s tacky and trash.

See some reactions

 

 

